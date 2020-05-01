Coronavirus cases in Florida increase by over 1,000 in Friday's update, topping 34,000

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,038 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 34,728.

The number of deaths has reached 1,314, an increase of 46 since Thursday's update. Locally, Manatee and Sarasota counties each reported two new deaths, while Hillsborough, Highlands, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter each reported one more.

Of the 34,728 cases, 32,829 are Florida residents while 899 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,163

Pinellas: 748

Sarasota: 365

Advertisement

Manatee: 591

Sumter: 217

Polk: 500

Citrus: 99

Hernando: 92

Pasco: 252

Highlands: 84

DeSoto: 30

Hardee: 22

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 5,767 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 404,467 people have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 1.7% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Source: Fla. DOH

After two peaks in early and mid-April, the state’s curve has generally flattened over the last two weeks. Since April 18, the state has averaged just under 750 new cases per day. That’s down to a level that the health care system can handle, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida will gradually lift coronavirus lockdowns in several phases over the next few weeks, the governor announced Wednesday, though parts of the state will reopen more slowly than others.

DeSantis said phase one of the plan to reopen would include wider testing, and he expected to find an increase in cases as more Floridians get tested. Friday's new cases represented the largest single-day increase since April 23.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map