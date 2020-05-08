Coronavirus cases in Florida top 39,000 in Friday update; 69 additional deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 371 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 39,199.

The number of deaths has reached 1,669, an increase of 69 since Thursday's update. Locally, Manatee County reported four new deaths, Pinellas and Sarasota each reported three, while Hillsborough, Polk, and Highlands each noted one more.

Of the 39,199 cases, 38,172 are Florida residents while 1,027 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,371

Pinellas: 828

Sarasota: 416

Manatee: 742

Sumter: 239

Polk: 601

Citrus: 102

Hernando: 98

Pasco: 291

Highlands: 93

DeSoto: 42

Hardee: 35

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 6,929 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 514,017 people have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 2.4% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

After two peaks in early and mid-April, the state’s curve has generally flattened over the last two weeks. Since April 18, the state has averaged just over 600 new cases per day. That’s down to a level that the health care system can handle, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Source: Fla. DOH

Friday's number of new cases was among the lowest single-day number reported in the last several weeks.

As Florida starts taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases: