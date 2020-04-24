Coronavirus deaths in Florida top 1,000; total cases reach 30,000

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 885 in the last 24 hours as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 30,533.

The number of deaths has reached 1,046, an increase of 34 since this morning's update and 59 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Manatee County reported three new deaths while Pinellas, Polk, and Pasco each reported one more.

Of the 30,533 cases, 29,707 are Florida residents while 826 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,022

Pinellas: 673

Sarasota: 314 (unexplained decrease of 1)

Advertisement

Manatee: 491

Sumter: 167

Polk: 393

Citrus: 95

Hernando: 86

Pasco: 230

Highlands: 76

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 9

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 4,817 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 320,984 people have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 1.5% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

After a higher-than-average number of new cases late last week, Florida's curve again seemed to be flattening. The number of new cases reported over the last four days has averaged about 800 per day, slightly less than the previous two weeks' average. But Thursday's new-case total was the highest since the state's peak early this month, according the DOH.

Source: FDOH

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map