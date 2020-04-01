Costco will limit number of customers who can enter per membership card

article

Costco announced it will begin limited the number of people who can enter its stores.

Starting Friday, April 3, only two people will be allowed in for every membership card that is presented, according to Costco's website. The company said it is an effort to increase social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Costco also announced its stores will close by 6:30 p.m. on weekdays until further notice. This is two hours earlier than normal. Its gas stations will close by 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

A third day of special shopping hours will be added for seniors and those with physical impairments. The company has been designated Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for them, but is now added Wednesday to the schedule.

Previously, Costco also announced it won't accept returns on water and other high-demand items. They also suspended free food samples over the coronavirus.

