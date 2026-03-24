Country Thunder causing rumble on St. Pete Beach over turtle nesting season, permit still pending

The Brief The Country Thunder festival, planned for May 8–10 at TradeWinds Resort, is facing pushback over wildlife concerns. Some commissioners and residents raised concern over the potential impact on sea turtles and shorebirds during nesting season. No permit is approved yet as the city awaits the state's environmental decision.



A major country music festival is stirring debate on St. Pete Beach, weeks before the first guitar is even strummed.

Country Thunder, a three-day concert set for May 8–10 at the TradeWinds Resort, is drawing big-name artists and big concerns.

City leaders and residents are now weighing whether the event should move forward during a sensitive time for wildlife, including nesting sea turtles and shorebirds.

Local perspective:

The festival promises a major draw, with artists including Zach Top, Kane Brown, and Shaboozey.

But during a city meeting, some commissioners raised red flags about the timing, during nesting season for turtles and shorebirds.

A representative for Country Thunder faced pointed questions.

The concert is seeking an incidental take permit — as required by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, which removes liability if birds are killed during the event.

"So you could kill birds?" said City Commissioner Lisa Robinson. "I don’t want to kill birds," said Kim Belvins, Country Thunder representative. "But, you could with a ‘take permit’?" Robinson asked. "I guess so," Belvins said.

Organizers acknowledged they were not informed about turtle nesting season by TradeWinds when selecting the date—and say artists are already under contract.

If the city denies the permit, they could be financially responsible.

Residents also raised concerns about transparency, noting that TradeWinds had previously said it would not advertise the event before securing approval.

No representatives from the TradeWinds spoke during the meeting.

What they're saying:

Public opinion is sharply divided.

Some residents say the event could provide a much-needed boost after recent hurricanes.

"I’m hoping we could do something. The city could use it, the residents would love to have it. Most of the people I talked to are in support of this. And I look forward to attending," said beach resident Monte Hoge.

Others say the environmental risks are too high.

"I don’t understand how we get to this place—why the city works so hard to make this event work when it goes against state and federal laws for the protection of turtles," said resident Dana Richardson. "Once again, TradeWinds are the bullies."

A shorebird expert from Eckerd College told commissioners there are real concerns about the impact of this large-scale beach event.

However, a sea turtle expert said early May is still relatively early in the nesting season and patrols could help protect any nests that do exist.

Festival organizers said if the event continues in future years, they would move it outside of turtle nesting season.

There was no vote on the special event permit Tuesday night.

What's next:

City leaders say they are waiting on a decision from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection before moving forward.

For now, the future of the concert—and the balance between economic boost and environmental protection—remains uncertain.