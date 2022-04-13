Courtney Campbell Causeway closed for deadly traffic crash

Two people are dead, and two others were hospitalized after an early-morning crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway. All lanes are closed for the investigation.

According to Tampa police, they received reports of the crash around 3:42 a.m., with callers saying a vehicle flipped over and multiple people were ejected. When Clearwater and Tampa officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved.

One vehicle had one occupant who was uninjured and is cooperating with officials. The second vehicle had four occupants.

Tampa police say two white men who were inside the second vehicle passed away at the scene. One Hispanic man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a Hispanic female was also taken to a nearby hospital for possible internal injuries.

For now, the bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

READ: Hillsborough Commissioners will discuss proposed transportation surtax to meet county's growing needs