3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway

Three people were in a multi-vehicle crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater on Monday evening, according to city officials.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Three people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, according to authorities. Two were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and two were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are shut down at Bayshore Boulevard as the investigation continues.