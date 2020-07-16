COVID-19 broken down by zip code; How does your neighborhood shape up?

The Florida Department of Health can narrow down COVID-19 case spread by zip code across the state, and medical experts say the biggest benefit to that is how it helps with contact tracing.

According to the Department of Health's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Hillsborough County zip code 33607 had the highest rate of increased coronavirus cases between July 1 and July 13. That area covers West Tampa, the airport, and the Rocky Point neighborhood.

The second-highest rate in that time period is zip code 33614; covering Egypt Lake-Leto and Town 'N Country.

"I would caution people not to be falsely assured if you don’t make the top five list, because we know that the disease is widely transmitting in the community right now,” said Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health professor at the University of South Florida.

Medical experts say the numbers by zip code will continue to fluctuate.

"When you look at a zip code you have to understand what’s there, is it a university, is it a bunch of congregate-care facilities, schools, what else is there that might give some insight as to what these trends really mean," Dr. Levine said.

There is a silver lining when looking at the trends. The Department of Health says there was a 342% increase in the number of cases comparing the first two weeks of June and the last two weeks of June. But, that number dropped to just a 20% increase in COVID-19 cases comparing the last two weeks of June and the first two weeks of July.

If you want to look at how your zip code measures up, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429 and click the tab for zip codes.