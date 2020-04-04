COVID-19 cases in Florida climb Saturday to 11,545; 195 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,277 since Friday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 11,545.

The number of deaths Saturday morning reached hit 195, an increase of 24 since last night.

Of the 11,545 cases, 11,173 are Florida residents while 372 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 107,313 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 497

Pinellas: 342

Sarasota: 129

Manatee: 129

Sumter: 68

Polk: 142

Citrus: 34

Hernando: 40

Pasco: 90

Highlands: 30

DeSoto: 11

Hardee: 1

MAP: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

