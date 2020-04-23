COVID-19 positive inmate taken to Hillsborough County jail 

article

An inmate booked into the Orient Road Jail on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, the 22-year-old man was arrested by the Tampa Police Department. Upon arrival at the Orient Road Jail on April 22, detention deputies and medical personnel followed protocol already in place to include wearing personal protective equipment and questioning the inmate about his recent travel, medical condition, and any possible contact he has had with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate told deputies he had recently been in contact with others who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

RELATED Florida prison operator reveals details of COVID-19 outbreak

Deputies said the inmate had a low-grade fever and, out of an abundance of caution, the jail medical staff tested him for COVID-19. The results came back positive on Thursday, April 23.

Deputies said the inmate was placed in isolation immediately upon arrival at the jail on Wednesday and has since been transported to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he is medically stable, asymptomatic and remains in isolation at this time. The inmate is being treated by the medical staff at the jail.

Sheriff Chad Chronister reached out to Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to notify him of the inmate's condition, so the department can take any steps necessary to monitor the arresting officers.

Advertisement

"We have taken every precaution possible to protect our detention staff since they first came in contact with this individual. Every deputy and civilian staff member who has interacted with this inmate has worn personal protective equipment," Chronister said. "This is the first COVID-19 case we have had in our jails to date. We will continue to take every measure necessary to keep not only our staff members but the inmate population as a whole healthy and safe."

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map