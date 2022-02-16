Eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens after crash

article

A traffic crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, but all lanes have reopened.

Clearwater police said the crash took place on the Tampa side of the bridge.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. There is no word yet on any injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

This makes the second Bay Area bridge of the morning to be impacted by a traffic crash. South of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 remained closed for a deadly crash during rush hour.