Expand / Collapse search

Eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens after crash

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 8:46AM
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A traffic crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, but all lanes have reopened.

Clearwater police said the crash took place on the Tampa side of the bridge. 

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. There is no word yet on any injuries or the number of vehicles involved. 

This makes the second Bay Area bridge of the morning to be impacted by a traffic crash. South of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 remained closed for a deadly crash during rush hour.