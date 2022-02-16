Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa

article

At least one person is dead following a traffic crash early Wednesday morning in Tampa.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed just after at the exit used for Kennedy Boulevard and the Tampa International Airport. Traffic is being diverted to that exit.

Alternate routes include using the Courtney Campbell Causeway or the Gandy Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.