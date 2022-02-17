Gandy Boulevard reopens following crash

article

Eastbound traffic on the Gandy Bridge is following once again following a traffic crash Thursday afternoon.

Several vehicles are involved in the crash, which took place on the St. Petersburg side of the bridge. The bridge closed for a period of time preventing traffic from traveling eastbound into Tampa.

Troopers say the driver of a Slingshot motorcycle was thrown from the bike after losing control, colliding with the adjacent barrier wall, and hitting a passing sedan.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.