Crash in Highlands County kills motorcyclist

A 34- year-old man died on Saturday following a vehicle crash in Highlands County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old was driving a motorcycle westbound on Mike Kahn Road approaching Paradise Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

At the same time, an SUV was headed eastbound on Mike Khan Road and started to turn left onto Paradise Drive, according to FHP.

Troopers said the front of the SUV collided with the right front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike after impact. He landed in the intersection where he was pronounced dead on scene.

The SUV came to a final rest within the grass shoulder and southbound lane of Paradise Drive.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

