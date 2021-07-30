Crash injures 3 adults, 1 child, closes portion of I-75 in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - A portion of northbound I-75 closed Friday evening in Pasco County following a vehicle crash.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. at mile marker 283 in San Antonio.
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, three adults and one child were airlifted as trauma alerts to an area hospital.
Rescue officials say a pickup truck rolled multiple times and ejected several people inside.
This is a developing story.
