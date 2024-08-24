Expand / Collapse search

Crash on Skyway Bridge caused major backup, northbound lanes reopened

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 24, 2024 4:37pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A crash in Manatee County blocked the northbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched at 3:44 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says crews arrived at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

