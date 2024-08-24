Crash on Skyway Bridge caused major backup, northbound lanes reopened

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A crash in Manatee County blocked the northbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched at 3:44 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says crews arrived at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

