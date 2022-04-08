Creativity, therapy collide at St. Pete art studio

A St. Petersburg art studio offers guests a therapeutic experience while bringing out their creative side.

Practically Pikasso is primarily a painting and pottery studio, but has many ways to be artistic.

"We also do clay hand building, we do acrylic pouring and we've done mosaics and stained-glass," shared Lynn Webb the owner of Practically Pikasso. "We try to focus on fire arts, things that have to go into a kiln and get you kind of that really deep artistic experience."

All of the clay classes and workshops start with a block of clay.

"We’ll hand you a chunk of clay and then guide you step by step through it," Webb said. "It’s great, really for all ages."

It can also be therapeutic for all ages.

"Kids like the tactile experience," she stated. "It’s a great therapeutic experience for all people that are older and maybe have dexterity issues, arthritis in their fingers actually do really well with clay because it’s very pliable."

The staff will help everyone from beginners to advanced, but say oftentimes the things people come up with on their own, even when they think they have no artistic ability is pretty amazing.

"I think people love the opportunity to just express themselves, to try new things," Webb said. "People have gotten really creative, especially after the pandemic people really started exploring their creative sides and looking for an outlet for just some kind of therapy. Just get away from things, clear your mind."

Some people will work on a piece for days and others are done after picking out a couple of specialty glazes and no two pieces are alike.

LINK: Learn more about Practically Pikasso at https://practicallypikasso.com/.

