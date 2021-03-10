Credit union helps iconic waterfront restaurant get back to business

Misty Cote celebrated her 85th birthday at Bon Appetit Restaurant and Bar in Dunedin.

"The food is excellent, obviously, the view is wonderful and only the best for my mom," said Christine Franks, Cote’s daughter.

However, the party almost didn't happen because the restaurant had to close down when the pandemic hit.

"It was a stressful period of time," recalled Peter Kreuziger, who has co-owned the restaurant for 45 years.

"We do a lot of birthdays, anniversaries, social occasions, divorces, whatever," he explained.

When the pandemic hit the establishment had to shut down and 200 people were laid off. Kreuziger had trouble getting a PPP loan until he went to Achieva Credit Union.

"A few weeks later, they called and said you have been approved. Pick up the money. Just like that," he said.

"We're nothing without our community and the businesses that make our community strive and it's just the credit union way to just help our neighbors," explained Chelsey Wilson with Achieva Credit Union.

Peter is so thankful to be hosting celebrations again.

