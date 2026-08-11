Credit union turns empty walls into educational exhibit through new arts partnership

The Brief Lake Michigan Credit Union and The Studio partnered together for "The Art of the Backstage." The exhibition focuses on set and costume design in the live entertainment world. Visitors can view costumes, renderings and three-dimensional models through September.



When Scott Callison looked at the empty walls inside the Lake Michigan Credit Union in St. Petersburg, he didn't just see blank space, he saw an opportunity to educate the community through the arts.

Bringing the creative process to light

What we know:

"The Art of the Backstage," is the brainchild of a partnership with The Studio (formerly The Studio @620). The exhibition offers banking patrons a behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmanship, planning and design that fuel live theatrical performances.

Instead of focusing on the actors in the spotlight, the exhibition shifts the focus to veteran scenic and costume designers who have worked on both local and national productions. Customers can see costumes, digital renderings and three-dimensional models.

"We have thousands of people in the city that are supporting the arts, so if people see a performance, there are other people that make that happen," Callison, the LMCU market leader, said. "I think most people understand that, but to see it, and to see how many hands go into these works of art and production that makes our city what it is, there's a lot of work that goes into that."

Inspiring the next generation

What they're saying:

In addition to educating the general public, The Studio Artistic Executive Director Erica Sutherlin hopes the exhibit sparks curiosity in younger visitors and demonstrates that working in the arts can be a viable profession.

"I just want people to be intrigued," Sutherlin said. "When you're intrigued, you start to explore. When you explore, you start to discover, and you learn new things. Also, when young people come in, I want them to come in and explore the space and go, 'I can do that.'"

A shifting display

What's next:

The credit union plans to host rotating art exhibitions on a quarterly basis. "The Art of the Backstage" will remain on display through the end of September.