Crew from Tampa Bay helps rescue man, dog from flooded Escambia County home

A team of skilled rescue professionals from Hillsborough County, Tampa, and St. Petersburg make up Florida Task Force Three.

They were deployed to help with search and rescue efforts in flooded parts of the Florida Panhandle where Hurricane Sally dumped feet of rain this week.

A spokesperson for the team says they brought along a 100-foot tall communication tower that helps crews keep in touch over radio waves.

Wednesday night, Florida Task Force Three helped rescue a man and his dog from his flooded neighborhood.

Governor DeSantis said the state also activated more than 500 National Guard troops to help with the rescue efforts. They're using helicopters and high-water vehicles that have helped make more than 100 rescues so far, according to the governor.

"We have all hands on deck," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "We want to make sure we continue to keep people safe; rescues if needed, get the power back on, and then of course we’re going to look at the damage for people who may have lost homes, we want to get them to a safe place.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has 50 special operations group members in the area who have rescued 20 people so far, Governor DeSantis said.