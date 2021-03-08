Crews battle 'fast-moving' Spring Hill brush fire

article

Firefighters in Hernando County are working to protect structures from a brush fire in the Spring Hill area.

According to officials, the fires are in the area of Barclay Avenue and Lawrence Street, which is just southwest of the Suncoast Parkway’s interchange with Cortez Blvd.

They describe the flames as "fast-moving" and they have called in help from the Division of Forestry.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire is 50-percent contained.

The public is asked to avoid the area.