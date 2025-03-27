Crews battle large fire at 2-story home in Tampa

The Brief Tampa firefighters battled flames at a two-story home late Wednesday and early Thursday. The fire damaged the home along W. Bay Ave. in South Tampa. No injuries were reported.



Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire that damaged a two-story home in South Tampa late Wednesday.

What we know:

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded and found flames shooting through the roof of the home in the 2700 block of W. Bay Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters eventually had to get out of the home and fight the flames from outside, TFR said, taking about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one else was in the home and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Tampa Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

The Source: This story was written with information from Tampa Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: