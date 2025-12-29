Hit-and-run driver accused of killing bicyclist on U.S. 92 arrested
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers have arrested a man they said hit and killed a bicyclist earlier this month and took off.
The backstory:
The crash happened on December 20, 2025, shortly before 10:40 p.m. on U.S. 92, east of Mobile Villa Drive.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle described as a silver or dark-colored mid-sized SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. 92 when it traveled onto the shoulder of the highway and collided with a bicyclist who was also traveling westbound.
The bicyclist, a 38-year-old Nicaraguan man, died at the scene.
Post-collision, troopers said the driver took off.
Dig deeper:
On Monday, FHP announced that it had arrested Lijah Ibin Muhammad-Roomes, 34, at his Tampa home.
Troopers said the suspect vehicle, a 2001 Honda Passport, was recovered.
Muhammad-Roomes was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
