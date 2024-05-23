Crews battle possible brush fire in Port Richey

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A fire raged near townhomes in Port Richey early Thursday morning.

SkyFOX aerials showed flames engulfing trees in Port Richey near Old Port Road and Bay Boulevard on Thursday.

According to authorities, the fire started off small but kept spiking overnight. The fire has swept over about 25 acres and is currently 75% contained.

The Division of Forestry attempted a burn-out to try to mitigate the fire. There is no word on evacuations or power outages at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.