Crews battle RV fire on I-75 in Lutz, southbound lanes closed

The Brief The southbound lanes of I-75 are seeing major delays after an RV caught fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Massive amounts of smoke could be seen from traffic cameras in the area of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.



The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed near Bruce B. Downs in Hillsborough County as first responders battle an RV fire.

Traffic cameras in the area show massive amounts of smoke as crews work to extinguish the fire.

A massive backup in the area could be seen from traffic cameras with all lanes closed down.

Officials said drivers are asked to use caution and to find an alternate route.

