Crews install large murals ahead of 20th 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit in Sarasota

Crews were busy installing the large murals that will be featured in the 20th annual exhibit "Embracing Our Differences" at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.

"You get to see some pieces that are really inspirational and light-hearted and funny, and then you’ll see others that are more intense, thought-provoking and emotional," said Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit. "We do that purposely so that different individuals can connect with different pieces and different people can enjoy it every day."

Wertheimer said worked to help put up the artwork as many stopped and took a moment to look.

READ: Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton

"I think that it allows people to connect with art in such a unique and different way, then when you’re in a museum," she said.

Some of the pieces were designed by children, others adults. Each carries a message that everyone should be included, no matter their background or ability.

"I think it’s extremely important, today more than ever before, for everyone to be able to be valued for their own individuality and to be able to be comfortable in their own skin and that’s really what our organization and exhibit is all about," said Wertheimer. "Trying to build up that confidence and self-esteem in all of us."

Out of 13,000 submissions, 50 pieces were chosen. The theme of enriching lives through diversity and inclusion remains at the forefront.

MORE: Sarasota roundabout aims to improve traffic flow, safety

"It’s just super exciting to see what people from all around the world have created to live here in Sarasota," said Sheila McKoy, the exhibit director for Embracing Our Differences.

As they enter their 20th year, McKoy hopes the artwork will help others be understood and hopes others will understand.

"I hope that they have teachable moments, that they walk away seeing that they can make a difference through art. Art I saw is something that I often say imitates life," she said.

The grand opening of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit will be held noon on Sunday at Bayfront Park. There will be live music, poetry and awards handed out for best presentation.