Sarasota roundabout aims to improve traffic flow, safety

Drivers in Sarasota are learning to navigate a new roundabout at Gulfstream and U.S. 41.

"It'll take a little time, but I think drivers will adjust fairly quickly," stated Steven Davis, the district transportation systems management and operations program engineer with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Davis is working on the roundabout.

The city of Sarasota asked FDOT for the design, hoping to improve traffic flow and keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

READ: 10-month roundabout construction project tests patience of Sarasota drivers

FDOT said Federal Highway studies showed a 90% reduction in serious injury and fatal accidents, compared to a traditional traffic light.

Drivers in Sarasota are learning to navigate a new roundabout at Gulfstream and U.S. 41.

"It's less crashes at lower speeds so really the benefit of the roundabout is that it forces drivers to slow down and it changes the angle of the crash," explained Davis.

Construction isn't finished yet. There's still more to do including adding signs for drivers and crosswalks for pedestrians.

READ: Sarasota leaders encourage caution, common sense when using new roundabouts

Drivers have mixed feelings, but those who spoke to FOX 13 said so far so good.

Construction on the roundabout is still underway.

"I love the way the traffic is flowing. I was here a couple of months ago, I come here a couple of months. There is always a backup. It’s great because now it’s moving," shared John Keagy.

There are concerns about drivers not paying attention, not yielding or slowing down. Many are still learning who has the right away, which is often the driver who already is in the roundabout.

READ: Iconic Sarasota statue to be moved to make way for traffic roundabout

As each day passes, FDOT said it will get better as drivers become familiar with the new route.

The city of Sarasota asked FDOT for the design, hoping to improve traffic flow and keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

"The roundabout will have an immense safety return on investment for both society, individuals and the community," said Davis.

The Gulfstream Avenue roundabout construction should be finished by the end of spring.

LINK: Click here for more information on the project.

