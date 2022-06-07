Fire damages 40 units inside Clearwater assisted living facility

article

Clearwater fire officials said a fire damaged 40 units inside an assisted living facility on Regency Oaks Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Division Chief John Klinefelter with Clearwater Fire and Rescue said they received reports of smoke on the fourth floor of the high-rise assisted living facility. Crews arrived to find an active fire in one of the units that appeared to have started in the bedroom.

Firefighters evacuated residents who were inside the building, and were able to extinguish the fire. Klinefelter said 40 units were damaged due to the fire, smoke and water. Between 50-60 residents will be displaced, officials confirmed.

Fire crews from across Pinellas County responded to the fire, according to the division chief. No residents or firefighters were injured, crews said.

The Red Cross is responding to help with displaced residents. Firefighters said they have not determined a cause yet.