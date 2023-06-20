Crews work to repair water main break on Anna Maria Island

article

Crews with Manatee County have been working to repair a broken water main on Anna Maria Island since Monday evening.

County officials said customers on Anna Maria Island may be seeing intermittent drops in water pressure because of the emergency repairs being made on the broken 16" water main.

The repair location can be seen on the south side of Manatee Avenue Bridge, and local officials said boaters should stay in the channel when navigating under the bridge.

Residents are being asked to reduce their water usage as much as possible until repairs are complete, according to county crews.

Officials with Manatee County Utilities are expected to provide an update on the water main repairs at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.