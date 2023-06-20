Hillsborough commissioners consider Selmon Expressway extension from Brandon to Riverview

Most commuters in southern Hillsborough County have something in common with Antonio Baez. They'd all love to save 30 minutes on their commute.

"The traffic is getting heavier and heavier every day," he said.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority said that extending the Selmon from the US 301 exit in East Tampa to Big Bend Road could shorten evening commutes to Bloomingdale Avenue by nine minutes, Fishhawk Boulevard by 16 minutes, and Gibsonton Drive by 30 minutes.

A map with the proposed changes will be presented to the county on Thursday, and it shows a 10-mile flyover of US 301.

"US 301 just doesn't have any relief. It's already six lanes," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen. "There is talk about widening that in the future. I don't really see that happening. So I really think this is kind of the only option."

"The project could cost over $1.2 billion and be paid for with a bond that would be supported by tolls collected," said Owen.

The project is likely still a decade from being in full swing.

"We're already too late in planning," said Owen. "So we've got we can't just say look back and say, well, we should have done this, we should have done that. We've got to act now."

That part of the county is expected to see 30% of the growth Hillsborough will see over the next 10 years. The busy roads make safety a bigger factor.

The highway authority said the Gandy flyover has decreased crashes by 22%.

"You have to get up a little earlier and have a little more patience with people on the roads," said Baez.

The expressway authority is expected to make its presentation to county commissioners on Thursday morning.