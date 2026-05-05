All lanes open, crews working to clean debris after crash on I-75 in Hernando County: FHP

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The Brief A crash near Mile Marker 305 in Hernando County blocked several northbound lanes on Tuesday morning, causing significant traffic disruptions. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews are working to fully open the entire highway. Officials have confirmed that one driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.



A collision between two tractor-trailers crippled northbound traffic on Interstate 75 early Tuesday morning, leaving one driver injured and commuters facing significant delays.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident began around 3:15 AM near mile marker 305. A tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Jacksonville woman became disabled while traveling in the center lane, coming to a complete stop in the path of oncoming traffic.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Moments later, a second tractor-trailer, driven by a 51-year-old man from Minnesota, approached the stalled vehicle. Though the driver of the second truck attempted to avoid the stopped truck, he was unsuccessful and slammed into the back of it.

Injuries and road conditions

The 45-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured.

What's next:

The debris from the crash forced authorities to close all northbound lanes for several hours. As of 8:30 a.m., FHP confirmed that a partial reopening of the interstate has moved some traffic through the area. Clean-up crews are working to remove the remaining wreckage and debris, according to FHP.