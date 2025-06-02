Cross Bay Ferry moves closer to comeback after HART signs off on plan

The Brief Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) approved transferring a $4.8 million grant to Pinellas County. The money would be used to purchase one or more boats and revive the Cross Bay Ferry as a year-round service. If the federal government gives final approval, the ferry could resume service as soon as 2026.



Hillsborough County transit leaders approved a plan Monday to use millions of dollars in grant money to revive the Cross Bay Ferry – a move that now awaits final approval from the federal government.

The backstory:

The Cross Bay Ferry became a popular way to travel between Tampa and St. Petersburg in recent years, with a record of more than 72,000 riders using the ferry in 2024.

Pictured: Cross Bay Ferry.

Local leaders, however, objected to a plan by HMS, which operated the ferry dating back to 2017, to swap out its ferry for a slower one that would increase the time of each trip from 50 minutes to two hours.

Hillsborough County commissioners voided the contract, with the ferry making its last trip in late April.

Last week, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) approved accepting a $4.8 million Federal Transit Administration grant from Hillsborough County.

The plan to transfer the funding still needed approval from Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART), which the agency granted in a vote on Monday.

Pictured: Cross Bay Ferry.

The grant money would be used to purchase one or more boats, according to PSTA, lease them to a contract operator and run the boats year-round.

"If we could take advantage of this federal grant and purchase the boats, that would reduce the costs," PSTA CEO Brad Miller explained in a recent interview with FOX 13. "The goal would be to increase ridership and lower subsidies."

PSTA officials explained that it would only be an oversight agency and wouldn’t pay for subsidies or other fees. That falls to St. Pete and Tampa.

What they're saying:

"This is a big win for regional collaboration and for the future of transit in Tampa Bay," PSTA CEO Brad Miller said in a statement on Monday. "Thanks to HART’s support, we’re closer than ever to bringing a faster, more convenient ferry service to our community by keeping this important federal funding right here, where it will be put to great use."

What's next:

If the plan moves forward as expected, the Cross Bay Ferry could resume service as soon as 2026.

The Source: This story was written with information from a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority vote on June 2, 2025, and previous FOX 13 News reports.

