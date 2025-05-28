Could Cross Bay Ferry return? PSTA to vote on $5M plan

The Brief The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is considering a plan to spend nearly $5 million in federal grant money to bring back the Cross Bay Ferry. The money would come from HART in Hillsborough County, with PSTA saying the funds can only be used to purchase ferry boats. PSTA leaders plan to vote on the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday.



Several weeks after the Cross Bay Ferry made its final trip between Tampa and St. Petersburg, leaders in Pinellas County plan to vote Wednesday on a plan to bring the popular commuter service back.

Ferry service ends early

The backstory:

The Cross Bay Ferry gained popularity as a way to travel across Tampa Bay, with a record of more than 72,000 riders using the ferry last year.

Local leaders, however, objected to a plan by HMS, which operated the ferry dating back to 2017, to swap out its ferry for a slower one that would increase the time of each trip from 50 minutes to two hours.

Hillsborough County commissioners voided the contract, with the ferry making its last trip in late April.

What will it take to bring the ferry back?

By the numbers:

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) wants to operate the ferry differently this time by purchasing at least one ferry and hiring a contractor to operate the boats.

To do that, the agency needs nearly $5 million in federal grant money.

Dig deeper:

That funding would come from money currently in the hands of Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART), which PSTA CEO Brad Miller says can only be used for the purchase of ferry boats. If that money is not spent, it would go back to the federal government and, eventually, to another region.

"If we could take advantage of this federal grant and purchase the boats, that would reduce the costs," Miller explained. "The goal would be to increase ridership and lower subsidies."

Miller says if Pinellas County doesn't receive the grant money, it will move ahead with issuing a request for a ferry service contractor, but it would require the contractor to provide the boat.

What's next:

Wednesday's PSTA meeting starts at 9 a.m. in St. Pete.

