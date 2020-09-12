Crystal Beach man faces attempted murder charges after shooting brother

article

Pinellas County deputies arrested Alexander Michael Paulk, 28, after they say he shot his older brother.

It happened around 12:02 a.m. Saturday at 227 Avery Avenue in Crystal Beach.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home after residents reported hearing a gunshot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 36-year-old Ralph Edward ‘Eddie' Paulk III, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, detectives say there was a domestic argument upstairs at a residence between the victim and his brother Alexander Michael Paulk.

According to detectives, the argument continued with both brothers going outside and downstairs to the landing area of the staircase. As they were arguing, they were joined by their father, 61-year-old Ralph Edward Paulk Jr.

According to detectives, during the argument, Alexander Paulk commented he had something for his brother and produced a handgun. Alexander Paulik fired one round into the lower abdomen of his older brother Eddie, detectives said.



Detectives said Alexander Paulik immediately left the scene on foot but returned a short time later. When interviewed by detectives, Alexander Paulik claimed to not know about the incident.

Detectives arrested Alexander Paulik and took him to the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center and remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

