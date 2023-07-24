Crystal River animal sanctuary helps injured and forgotten animals

article

An animal sanctuary in Crystal River houses injured and forgotten animals.

Some may call Alyssa Clossin Tampa Bay's Dr. Doolittle. Clossin's farm is filled with all sorts of animals.

"I have everything from goats to turtles to chickens to possums to raccoons," Clossin shared.

Volunteers help out Clossin at Critters Wildlife Rescue.

She's the president of Critters Wildlife Rescue, a non-profit that helps orphaned and injured animals find a home.

"There's nothing better than saving lives. Nothing," she said.

Clossin started her life-saving animal sanctuary three months ago. Now there are more than 40 animals living there. She even has a deer and Emu.

Clossin houses a variety of animals at her non-profit.

"We do have some wonderful rehabs here in Citrus County, but all of them are very busy and inundated with animals," said Clossin. "So I was really excited to come and help."

Clossin is grateful for others who want to help. High school grad, Jasmine Kaurich, comes once a week since she wants to be a veterinarian.

"I absolutely love it," she shared. "Yeah, this is my dream."

Amy Rock is also a volunteer, and she spends a lot of time feeding Lug Nut the raccoon.

"It's fulfilling helping these animals," said Amy. "It's something, a way to give back to the community. Not a lot of people want to help, but there are a lot of animals that need our help."

"My passion has always been to help animals and people. I love every second of it," said Clossin. "I lived a life of wanting constantly for myself and it never fulfilled me. This life just fulfills me completely."

