Culture Conversations: Amplifying the voices of Bree Newsome Bass, Our Black Party

Culture Conversations is an engaging and informative FOX 11 digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future.

In this episode, Culture Conversation host Mimi Brown talks to Bree Newsome Bass who drew national attention when she climbed the flagpole in front of the South Carolina Capitol building and lowered the Confederate flag. We also hear how Our Black Party is improving the lives of Black people through political action.

The flag was originally raised in 1961 as a statement of opposition to the Civil Rights Movement and to counter the sit-ins occurring at the time. The massacre of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist at Emanuel AME Zion Church in Charleston reignited controversy over the flag. Her act of defiance against a symbol of hate has become a symbol of freedom, resistance and empowerment.

Newsome Bass spoke to Culture Conversations host Mimi Brown about her brave decision, the nationwide push to topple statues and why we must all dig deeper to uproot white supremacy.

Our Black Party: The political organization aims to set forth a political agenda for Black Americans.

The goal is to bring together a network of Black organizers, advocates, elected officials, policymakers, community, cultural, and spiritual leaders all focused on securing the American promise for people of color. The organization was launched by a collective of community leaders working to improve the lives of Black people through meaningful political action.

"Our Black Party was born of this moment. As Black people force this country into a reckoning with centuries of racism and injustice, we must also harness our collective power to change the laws and the lawmakers that have fortified these systems of oppression. Our Black Party exists to do just that—we are seizing this moment to create lasting change for all of us," said Candace Hollingsworth, Our Black Party Co-Chair and Mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland.

The co-chairs of Our Black Party, Mayor Candace Hollingsworth and Dr. Wes Bellamy spoke to Culture Conversation’s Mimi Brown about its political agenda, the urgent need to elect more people of color and the importance of the 2020 election.

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

To contact us about this program, email us at cultureconversations@foxtv.com. Follow the conversation on social media #cultureconversations.