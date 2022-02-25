Curtis Reeves murder trial: Closing arguments set to begin Friday

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in Curtis Reeves' murder trial.

After nine days of testimony, including Curtis Reeves taking the stand in his own defense, attorneys for both sides are set to deliver closing statements around 8:30 a.m., recapping their arguments about what happened during the shooting at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014 that killed Chad Oulson.

The 79-year-old murder defendant testified on Thursday about the day he shot and killed Oulson in the movie theater. It was the first time the jury heard from the former Tampa police captain during his trial.

Reeves spent hours recounting the day of the shooting to the jury, describing Oulson as angry and aggressive after he had asked Oulson to put away his cellphone while the previews played before the feature film.

When Reeves said he asked Oulson to turn his phone off, he said Oulson responded angrily.

"I noticed he was standing up, he was yelling a lot of profanities, threats ‘who the "F" do you think you are? I was texting my "F" daughter. The F-word seem to be his primary vocabulary at that point," Reeves said.

After alerting the theater manager, Reeves returned to his seat and said that’s when things escalated.

Reeves said he told Oulson, "If I had known you had put your phone away, I wouldn't have involved the manager."

Reeves said Oulson stood and then he saw a flash.

"I think I was hit on my glasses, the top left side, that’s where I felt the impact, I think. It was like a flash. It was between me and the screen, it was very, very close to me," he said.

Reeves now believes Oulson threw the cellphone, but under cross-examination, prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser said that white flash was actually a reflection from Reeves’ shoe and tried to point it out in the theater video, playing on a large screen facing the Jury.

"You're moving forward, the reflection is your right leg going down," said Rosenwasser.

"I don’t know, sir," replied Reeves.

Reeves told the jury it was never his intention to shoot Oulson or anyone that day.

"I came to the theater with my family to enjoy a movie. Not to be attacked by some guy that’s out of control," Reeves said.

Reeves said the encounter reached a point where he felt that he had no other choice but to reach for his pistol, and shoot him.

"I noticed he was standing up," Reeves recalled. "He was yelling a lot of profanities…he was trying to come over the seat – either that or get to me. I’ve never been in that kind of position before. When he stood up, I’m sitting down in a completely defenseless position. I’m looking up at this guy, and he is looking like a monster. He exhibited explosive behavior, both verbally and physically. I had seen his wife try to control him."

"He was a threat," he added. "He was a threat who was very close to me."

Reeves went on to say he felt trapped, leaning to the side and away from Oulson.

"At some point, I made the decision, I had no alternative," Reeves explained. "In my opinion, he is completely out of control. He is not settling down."

While Reeves claims it was a self-defense, prosecutors have spent the last week and a half rebutting that claim.

On Wednesday, after a video testimony was played detailing that Reeves was frail and had arthritis, prosecutors pointed out that the expert making these claims had never treated or evaluated Reeves and was making general assumptions.