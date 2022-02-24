Curtis Reeves will testify Thursday in theater shooting trial

It’s been five years since Curtis Reeves took the stand and told his side of the story. However, Thursday morning, he’ll once again get the opportunity to detail for the jury what played out inside that Wesley Chapel movie theater back in 2014.

Thursday will mark the first time the jury has heard from Reeves during this trial. However, Reeves has talked before about the day he shot Chad Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

RECAP: Trial of Curtis Reeves underway 8 years after deadly shooting inside Florida movie theater

He took the stand during his Stand Your Ground hearing back in 2017, when he hoped to gain immunity. That trial did not end in his favor, but Reeves will once again get another chance to tell his side of the story Thursday.

After several days of testimony from witnesses who were inside that movie theater eight years ago, the defense spent the day Wednesday recreating what it was like inside that theater at the time of the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Curtis Reeves' video expert unable to determine whether 'glint' in surveillance video is victim throwing phone

They also played testimony from the 2017 hearing, explaining how Reeves was frail and had limited mobility.

Reeves’ defense claims he had no choice but to shoot Oulson as they said Oulson threw his phone at Reeves, escalating their argument over texting.

While Reeves claims it was a self-defense, prosecutors have spent the last week and a half rebutting that claim.

On Wednesday, after a video testimony was played detailing that Reeves was frail and had arthritis, prosecutors pointed out that the expert making these claims had never treated or evaluated Reeves and was making general assumptions.

Sources close to FOX 13 say the 79-year-old retired police captain is eager to take the stand.

Monday, the defense surprised the courtroom by calling the defendant's wife, who was there when her husband fired one shot, killing moviegoer Chad Oulson. Vivian Reeves told the jury she was sitting next to her husband when the confrontation between him and Oulson unfolded.

She said Oulson became angry when her husband asked him to put away his cell phone.

Last week, prosecutors called Nicole Oulson to the stand following opening statements.