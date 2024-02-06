What is a charter school? Here’s what to know about the publicly-funded non-profit organizations

Since Florida got its first charter school in 1996, 13 percent of students in the state attend one, but there is confusion about what the schools are and how they operate.

In Hillsborough County, there are 35,000 students in 56 charter schools, including Waterset Charter, a K-8 school in Apollo Beach.

It entered into a charter, or contract, with the Hillsborough County School District. In that agreement, the school commits to certain standards and course work, but it also gets more freedom than traditional public schools.

"We don’t have to choose, necessarily, the curriculum the school district might choose to use. Whether it's a curriculum publisher or printed materials, we have more freedom when it comes to those choices," stated Waterset Charter Principal Chad McBane, Ed.D.

Waterset Charter focuses its curriculum on science. Teacher certification requirements and classroom size ratios are the same as in public schools in Hillsborough County.

However, uniforms are required, school athletics start in third grade, and more field trips are offered.

Students have taken educational trips to places like the Florida Keys and Washington DC.

"Really making sure that we are taking students to learn beyond just the walls of the school because they need to be global contributors. They need to know how their genius inside of them can make an impact on the world today," Principal McBane explained.

A student works on classwork at Waterset Charter.

Charter schools are publicly funded, non-profit organizations, but are largely managed by for-profit companies. They can make money by providing services directly to the school, like meal services, curriculum, or even leasing a school building.

Charter Schools USA manages 12 schools in the Bay Area, including Waterset Charter.

There are about 1,100 students enrolled in the school, which is smaller than a typical K-8 school.

Two students work on a project at Waterset Charter.

"It feels more quaint," shared school parent, Cassie Adams. "It feels more personal. I feel like they know who my children are."

"Me and my husband thought about it and did some research, and we like the option of having the private school feel, but at a no-tuition rate," added parent, Stephanie Toller.

Waterset Charter is in high demand. It says more than 400 students are on the waitlist. Last year, only seven new spots were available.

A teacher at Waterset Charter works with children in a classroom.

Principal McBane says one of the biggest charter misconceptions is that the school gets to pick and choose its students.

"We don’t get to choose which kids on that waitlist we want. We have to offer to the students in the order in which they were placed, according to a lottery system," he said.

Charter schools get annual visits from both state and local school district officials. They hold the schools accountable for everything laid out in the charter.

Click here to find a list of charter schools near you.