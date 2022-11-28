Cyber Monday sales expected to grow more than 5% after record-setting Black Friday

Cyber Monday is expected to have continued a successful start to the holiday shopping season after a record-setting Black Friday.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks national online retail sales, expects Cyber Monday sales to grow more than five percent from last year to $11.2 billion. This comes after online Black Friday sales set a national record at more than $9.1 billion.

The Florida Retail Federation surveyed shoppers prior to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and determined consumers are more willing to buy gifts this year, and they're looking for good deals.

"We saw in our survey that 114 million shoppers across the United States do plan to take advantage of these Thanksgiving holiday weekend deals and time is running out," said Amanda Bevis, a spokesperson for the Florida Retail Federation.

Despite shoppers dealing with inflation, Thanksgiving Day shopping was also up about three percent over a year ago.

"Florida retailers, of course, are thrilled to see the demand because these final two months of the year are so important to their business, to the employees that they hire and support, and also to the communities that they give back to," said Bevis, adding an increasing number of people began their shopping before the week of Thanksgiving. "We're seeing shoppers start earlier than ever."

The positive retail news comes is making small business owners hopeful.

"That gives us a lot of hope, because that's what we're depending on," said Claudia Boggio, who co-owns Marcela Gifts for Baby and Home in Tampa's Midtown area. "We can't survive without selling the products that we make, so if people are feeling good about spending their money, then it's definitely giving us hope that we're going to stay in business."

Boggio, whose mother started the business nearly 40 years ago and is entering new territory after recently opening its first retail store, said she's counting on this holiday season to help build a customer base.

"This weekend was a great opportunity for us to take advantage of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday," she said. "[Customers shopping at small businesses] kind of gives me the hope. That's kind of what brings me back to that holiday spirit, so that's kind of what I'm holding onto."

Meanwhile, the Florida Retail Federation said the top two selling toys for girls this year are Barbies and, for boys, Legos.