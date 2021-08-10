Cycle to raise awareness for MS during St. Augustine event

One of the National MS Society’s biggest fundraisers will take place in Florida, and if you love to cycle and support a great cause, this event is for you.

"Bike M.S.: Cycle to the Shore" is coming up on Oct. 23 and 24 in St. Augustine. Last year’s ride took place in Central Florida in early March, right before the pandemic hit.

According to the National MS Society, nearly 75,000 cyclists and more than 6,000 ride together to raise awareness and funds for people with MS. Those interested to join can find their nearest ride on the event website and register.

Learn more about the event by clicking here.

