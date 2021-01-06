D.C. chef Jose Andres delivers 120 pizzas to law enforcement

article

One of Washington, D.C.'s favorite pizza chefs went to work Wednesday, doing what he does best. Chef Jose Andres and his daughter took 120 pies to feed the law enforcement and security officers guarding the nation's capitol.

In a video posted on Twitter, Chef Andres said on a "tragic day for America" he was doing his part to fuel "the heroic men & women keeping our city safe tonight."

"As you know, there's a curfew so there's no food, there's no restaurants, so I'm here in Bethesda meeting my team," Andres said in his video. "We've got to make sure those men and women often forgotten can be taken care of."

Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support... pic.twitter.com/FmoPedVYeu — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

Andres opened World Central Kitchen 10 years ago. The restaurant's Twitter account says "Wherever there is a fight so that hungry people may eat, we will be there."

The WCKitchen team was doing their best to live up to that motto Wednesday.

