Dad records 6-year-old son's walk to school bus along busy highway

It's only about 100 feet, but every morning, a 6-year-old student in Hillsborough County makes what his dad says a dangerous trek to his bus stop.

Samuel Morris lives long Gunn Highway and, for two months, has been asking school officials to do something to prevent his little boy from being in harm's way. So far, there hasn't been a solution.

Morris recorded video of his son walking along the busy highway, with large trucks and speeding cars just feet from his tiny son, running along the side of the highway. He hopes the video will drive home the danger his son faces and prompt officials to take action.

Every week around 6:30 a.m., his son Bruce walks two driveways down, across a grassy ditch, to get to his bus stop.

"One wrong move, either way, in both lanes, and that's our life on the line," Morris said.

Two months ago, Morris says he reached out to the Hillsborough County School District and filled out a "hazardous walking condition" document.

"I heard nothing back for a month," he said. "I called the school over at Hammond Elementary, and they said they couldn't do anything about it, that I had to call transportation."

He says when he contacted transportation, he heard nothing back, which is why he recorded a video of his son making his daily trek and posted it to social media.

"I wanted to post it because I wasn't getting any response," he said. "If I was the superintendent and saw that, I would be on it."

The Hillsborough County School District told him they can't move the bus stop to the end of his driveway because they don't put bus stops on curves. Bus drivers are also required to activate their flashing stop lights 200 feet before the bus stop. If they added a stop at his driveway and another driveway 100 feet down away, it would be breaking that law.

The county told FOX 13 Friday afternoon it's working on a three-part solution: installing a "school bus ahead" sign, having public works install traffic delineators to show traffic where the roadway is, and working with TECO to install a light pole.

With three more children who will be following in Bruce's footsteps in the coming years, Morris wants this solved sooner, before an accident makes it too late.

"With traffic coming around this corner, sometimes they're coming at 60-70 miles an hour, for him to be walking down the side of the road is just not safe."