Daddy-daughter bond captured in precious viral photoshoot: ‘He showed his most manly side'

When your little princess asks to color, paint nails and wear matching tutus-- you better rock that tutu.

In a heartwarming photoshoot by Jenn Floyd Photography, she captured the precious bond between Casey and his 1-year-old daughter Lyla.

The series of photos shows the pair coloring Minnie Mouse, sharing laughs, painting nails and all while wearing matching pink fluffy tutus.

Casey paints his toddler's toenails in a precious daddy-daughter photoshoot. (Jenn Floyd Photography)

Jenn told FOX 5 DC that Lyla absolutely loves her daddy and wanted to share everything with him and the proud father was more than happy to oblige.

The photoshoot was the first of its kind for the Texas based photographer. Jenn told FOX 5 she enjoys capturing moments between fathers and daughters but this one was very special.

When she put out the casting call she was worried she would not find a man open to the idea.

“I didn’t really think I’d find a man willing to put on a tutu for me, let alone go above and beyond to have it made for these photos!” Jenn told FOX 5,”Casey really showed his love for Lyla from start to finish."

Jenn uploaded the photos to Facebook and it quickly went viral. It currently has over 34,000 shares and thousands of heartwarming comments.

The post’s caption read:

“I can't get over how perfect these turned out. Casey Fields showed his most manly side-the side that isn't afraid to do whatever it takes to make memories with his daughter. Imagine 20 years from now...they will both cherish these!”

She says she is happy the images have gotten so much praise and recognition.

“In a time with so much negativity, I am blessed to be able to make hearts smile,” Jenn told FOX 5.

