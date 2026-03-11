Goose caught on camera terrorizing Florida A&M University students on campus

The Brief On March 3, an aggressive goose went viral after being caught on camera lunging at students outside the Florida A&M University journalism school. Naiké Owens captured footage of the bird’s behavior, showing it chasing and ambushing several students on campus. Owens said that geese are very common on the Florida campus.



Forget the rattlesnake, last week a different kind of Florida wildlife dominated the FAMU campus.

The backstory:

Students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) were left traumatized after an aggressive goose was seen attacking innocent passersby on March 3.

Footage filmed by Naiké Owens shows the bird stalking its prey outside the university’s journalism school, before chasing and lurching at several students. Owens told Storyful the geese are very common at FAMU.

What they're saying:

"I watched it attack two other people before I caught the girl on camera," Owens said.