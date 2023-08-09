Dalí Dome, 360° immersive experience bringing artist’s work to life, now open in St. Pete

The long-anticipated Dalí Dome is finally open.

After a two-week delay due to AC issues, guests can now visit Dalí Alive 360°, an immersive experience taking guests through Salvador Dalí’s life.

In the new multisensory exhibit, Dalí’s works come to life through lights, sounds and animated visuals that tell the story of his artistic career.

The 39-foot-tall geodesic structure was created in collaboration with Museum and Grande Experiences.

They are also the creator of Van Gogh Alive, Omnispace360 and immersive environments as seen at six Super Bowls.

There are about 10 show times a day.

READ: New exhibit opens at Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center educating on Florida’s native snakes

Each show runs 40 minutes long. Dalí Alive 360° will be a permanent fixture at the museum.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.