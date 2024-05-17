'Party of the decade' to benefit Sarasota musician's family after wife's cancer diagnosis

When the bands take the stage at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse in Sarasota, the energy is electric.

"It creates an environment where people come from all over," said Owner Steve Stottlemyer.

He said the restaurant has brought in locals and big-name musicians.

READ: Old Miakka residents push back against proposed Sarasota County Development: 'An urban intrusion'

"We just have some of the greatest musical talent in the world that show up here," Stottlemyer said.

One of those performers is Pat McDonald, who you can find behind the drums. He plays locally with Kettle of Fish and the Monsoons.

"Pat traveled with a lot of the big-named band over the years," Stottlemyer said. "One of the most famous was Charlie Daniels. I know I got to see Charlie Daniels going back 30-40 years, and I know Pat was there some of those occasions, and for Charlie to pick him as a drummer says a lot about his ability."

Bar manager Julie Asher first heard McDonald play on her first shift.

MORE: Bay Area father raising awareness after daughter diagnosed with rare disease

"Pat brings an entirely unique energy to the stage," she said. "He is uplifting. He is inspiring. He is in his element. And when Pat is having fun, you want to have fun as well."

However, the last year has been hard on McDonald's family. He suffered a stroke, and even went on to get back to the stage with the support of his wife, Jen.

And then, Jen was diagnosed with cancer after that.

"We are going to try to raise as much as possible to help out the McDonald's," said Asher. "Jen helps out with the kids and helps drive Pat everywhere and set up his drum set."

That's why Asher and the community are working to put on "The Part of the Decade," which is happening from 12-8 p.m. on Sunday. It will be a full day of music, family, fun, excellent barbecue and great cocktails, according to Asher.

VIDEO: Sarasota police officer stops spinning boat, rescues semi-conscious man on board

There will also be a raffle, 50/50, live and silent auction, and attendees can even try to win a custom guitar autographed by Big & Rich. All proceeds will go directly to the McDonald family.

As Jen McDonald undergoes chemotherapy, those at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse hope the music will help keep their family going.

"Knowing people personally, it really touches you in a different way than you ever thought," said Asher. "Anything we can do to assist them really helps out."

For more information, visit Stottlemyer's Smokehouse's Facebook page.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: