Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant arrested for DUI in Tampa

Tampa police arrested Dallas Cowboy’s wide receiver and Jefferson High School alumni Ventell Bryant for DUI early Wednesday morning.

Officers were patrolling the area around Interstate 275 and Howard Avenue when they saw Bryant driving without his headlights on just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said when they made contact with Bryant, he showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas. He failed a roadside sobriety exam and was arrested for DUI after he showed additional signs of impairment, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said Bryant submitted to a breath test at central booking and it showed he had a BAC of .102 and .099, which is above the .08 legal limit.