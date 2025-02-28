Dan Wheldon’s legacy grows with Kart 4 Kids pro-am charity Go Kart race

The Brief As the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg gets underway, race enthusiasts gathered for the annual Kart 4 Kids pro-am charity Go Kart race. The event honors Dan Wheldon, who died in a devastating fatal crash in Las Vegas back in 2011. He and his wife were ardent supporters of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, and the event has raised $2.3 million for the hospital.



Before the action in downtown St. Petersburg this weekend, there were hot laps, heavy hearts and high-fives at the T-4 Kartplex just south of the Skyway as racing enthusiasts gathered for the annual Kart 4 Kids pro-am charity Go Kart race.

Among them, 12-year-old Oliver Wheldon while his mother Susie watched on proudly.

"Dan used to race here. This was one of the first tracks where he came to race when he moved from England," Susie Wheldon said.

His name and legacy are woven into St. Petersburg's history. The high-speed turn off of Bayshore Boulevard in front of the Dali Museum has been renamed Dan Wheldon Way and sits right in front of a plaque that honors him. This year marks 20 years since Dan won St. Pete's inaugural Indycar race.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years. That was such a special time," Susie said.

It's only fitting that time travels quickly for her with both of her teenage sons pursuing a life like dad in the fast lane.

"They're both so passionate about it and doing really well. I'm so proud of them," she said.

Proud as well of the event that was born as a way to honor Dan. Before his devastating fatal crash in Las Vegas in 2011, he and Susie were ardent supporters of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where both of the boys were born.

Dave Bassett, one of the founders of Kart 4 Kids, said the Porsche club thought a race might be a good way to honor him. Born was Kart 4 Kids, which has since raised $2.3 million for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, funding their concussion research lab to study and prevent sports injuries. The fund also supports the hospital's patient and employee relief fund.

Fellow St. Pete resident and racer Sebastien Bourdais, a two-time St. Pete winner himself, now chairs the event.

"It was a $6,000 event to begin with and has now grown to a $300,000 affair," Bourdais said.

With her youngest son Oliver taking part, Susie can't think of a better honor.

"It's incredible what they've been able to do and the money they've been able to raise. It's a true testament to how this community does come together," Susie said.

"It makes me feel really good, because all this money's going to the kids, and it's just nice to see all the people that come to the race to support the charity and fun to race too," Oliver said before he took to the track.

Kart 4 Kids invites donors to put amateur teams together, pairing them with pros, and they even invited FOX 13 Anchor Mark Wilson to take part. He joined Oliver's team along with Gulfport's 16-year-old phenom Nikita Johnson, who makes his professional debut on Sunday in the IndyCar NXT series.

"It's my hometown track, so I'm hoping for a win. It'll be an epic party if we get it," said Johnson.

Both he and Oliver won their heats in the race, as did Johnson's younger brother Kai. Matteo Papis and Max Taylor rounded out their team and Mark placed fourth out of 18 in his amateur division, which was just enough to help the team win first place overall.

"What an incredible experience, what a rush," Wilson said as he climbed out of his kart, where his junior racing teammates were waiting.

"We may have gotten a trophy, but Johns Hopkins All Children's gets the win," Wilson said.

For the Wheldon's, it's another day full of pride.

"Dan and I discussed it when the boys were born. We really wanted to be rooted in the community, and this will always be our home. I do feel like Kart 4 Kids has turned into something special that we're so happy to be a part of and that we can support," Susie said.

It's a legacy of saving lives that's built on speed but fueled by the heart.

NOTE: Susie and Dan's oldest son, 16-year-old Sebastian Wheldon, could not attend because he was racing in Dubai but he will be in St. Pete this week to drive the pace car and Susie will wave the green flag to start the race as honorary Grand Marshall.

For more information, visit www.kart4kids.org or https://www.t4kartplex.com.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with event organizers as well as Dan Wheldon's wife and son.

