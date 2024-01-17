Daughter of Port Richey woman killed in December desperate for answers and an arrest

The daughter of a woman who was found dead in her Port Richey home last month is desperate for answers and an arrest in her mother's apparent murder.

Jennifer Layne Potter Suojanen, 52, was discovered in her house on Margaret Drive Dec. 21. Investigators haven't released much information about the case, other than a bulletin notifying the community deputies want to talk with her husband, Sean Suojanen.

Pictured: Jennifer Layne Potter Suojanen

Jennifer Suojanen's daughter, Jayde Potter, has been struggling to deal with the grief.

"She was a beautiful soul, a beautiful angel," Jayde told FOX 13 on Wednesday. "We've been going through the grief and the emotions of loss, the anger, the craziness of really accepting this is the reality of the situation."

Pictured: Jayde Potter

Sean Suojonen, 52, has not been identified as a suspect so far, but he has not come forward to talk with authorities.

A neighbor and family friend, Jennifer Bedson, said she initially called 911 and asked for a welfare check on Jennifer Suojanen when she saw Sean Suojanen in her backyard, acting strange.

Pictured: Sean Suojonen

"I came down here and banged on her trailer. The dog didn't bark. She didn't come to the door. I knew something was wrong," Bedson said, adding she eventually saw what happened to her friend. "The cops did not mention how brutal of a murder it was. They did not give any details."

Sean Suojanen has a criminal record dating back to 1991, mostly for drugs, including cocaine. There was also a domestic assault charge in 2005.

While Potter waits for movement in her mother's case and prays for an arrest, she'll likely find herself at the memorial she built for her mom outside the home. It's filled with memories and items honoring a woman loved ones described as an angel in life and in death.

"This is what I have left. I know she's in a better place. She's at peace," Jayde said. "She should have had a long, more beautiful life. And it was unfortunately, taken by pure evil. But my mom was the definition of love."

Anyone with information should call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.